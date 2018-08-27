Macon rape suspect facing deportation after reported assault of 15-year-old girl

The reported rape of a teenage girl in north Macon could lead to the deportation of a 22-year-old foreign national.
Adrian Jobany Garcia-Zamarron was arrested just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with rape, according to Bibb County jail records.
Garcia-Zamarron is accused of forcing sexual intercourse on a 15-year-old girl by threatening to kill her if she did not have sex with him, according to the arrest report.
The assault happened at about 7 a.m. Saturday in an abandoned house in the 6200 block of Rivoli Drive, the warrant stated.
Garcia-Zamarron also is charged with an immigration offense and has a hold placed on him, according to jail records.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman for the Southern region, Bryan Cox, said he could not discuss the specifics of Garcia-Zamarron’s case, or where he is from, because he is not yet in ICE custody.
Generally, those detainers notify another government entity, such as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, that ICE wants to take a person into custody for immigration removal proceedings upon release from jail, Cox stated in an email reply to a Telegraph inquiry.
Garcia-Zamarron, who has a Riverdale address on his jail file, is being held without bond.
