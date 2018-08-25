Car runs over Bibb County sheriff’s deputy, fleeing suspect

A brief police chase sent a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy and a fleeing suspect to the hospital after a car rolled over both.
Deputy Craig Lewis and Wallace Griffin, 38, were both taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Lewis suffered injuries to his left leg.
Griffen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then to the Bibb Count Law Enforcement Center.
Griffin is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing and possession of cocaine, all felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor traffic offenses.
Here’s what happened, according to the release:
At 8:29 p.m. Friday, Lewis attempted a traffic stop on a silver Honda Accord on Peter Street. The driver, later identified as Griffin, refused to stop and a chase ensued.
The chase ended on Fairmont Street near Melrose Street when Griffin slammed on the breaks, got out of the car and made a run for it. Lewis and another deputy ran after him. They were attempting take Griffin into custody when two bystanders started yelling that the Honda was not in park.
The Honda rolled over the legs of Lewis, who was on top of Griffin. The bystanders and the other deputy pushed the Honda off Lewis and Griffin, who then fought to keep from being arrested by the other deputy. Arriving deputies helped take Griffin into custody.
Deputies seized two large bags of cocaine. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
