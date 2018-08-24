Accused triple killer who shot at Mercer students pleads guilty to Macon crime spree

Quentin James “Tuff” Sanders, accused of killing three people in two Middle Georgia counties this year, pleaded guilty Friday to one of the slayings and to a pair of attacks involving students at the edge of Mercer University’s campus in January.
Sanders, 42, was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years, which means he will be 92 years old before he is even eligible for parole.
He was released from prison last September and is said to have embarked on a midstate crime spree early this year, “spreading his mayhem,” as one law enforcement official described it.
Prosecutor John Regan referred to Sanders as “a one-man crime wave.”
In Bibb County Superior Court on Friday, Sanders, 42, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 49-year-old Ida Mae Ford.
Ford, Macon’s first homicide victim of 2018, was found dead the night of Jan. 8 near Winship Street in a neighborhood not far from Mercer and Interstate 75.
Sanders is also accused of killing a Macon County woman and her son, but murder charges are still pending there.
In court on Friday, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and armed robbery in a Jan. 10 attack on a Mercer student who was held up in a bathroom at Tattnall Square Park adjacent to the college campus.
He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for firing shots hours later at four Mercer students near Coleman Avenue and Mercer Village along the north side of the Mercer campus.
Sanders, who was also charged with armed robbery in connection with a Macon carjacking two days after that, pleaded guilty to that crime as well.
