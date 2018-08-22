Person hurt during home invasion near Warner Robins police department

Two men with guns invaded a home about a block from the Warner Robins police department.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 400 block of Marshall Avenue, which is a block off Watson Boulevard and about two blocks from Armed Forces Boulevard that runs along the railroad tracks near Robins Air Force Base.

The gunmen, who had their faces covered, were described as black males, small in stature. One was wearing a black hoodie and the other had on a blue hoodie, according to the news release.

One person at the home was hurt and taken to Houston Medical Center with what is described as “minor injuries.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The news release did not mention whether anything was taken or discuss any other motive for the home invasion.





Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.