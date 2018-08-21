Authorities seized this from a vessel docked at Loron Williams Park in Crisp County

A man was arrested after five pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $25,000 was seized from a vessel docked at Loron Williams Park, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday on Facebook.
Jeremy Trey Sapp, 25, of Crisp County, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a butane hash oil with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during commission of crime, the post said.
About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens Sgt. Al Greer and Cpl. Clint Martin saw an open Tupperware container on the vessel with what they suspected was marijuana inside, the post said.
The Mid-South Narcotics Task Force was asked for help, the post said.
Authorities also seized 36 vials of butane hash oil, a large jar of THC oil and a weapon, according to the post.
“I am grateful for the partnership Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has with the Department of Natural Resources,” Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in the post. “We are fortunate to have extraordinary DNR Officers in our county that care deeply about the safety and welfare of our local citizens.”
Greer expressed thankfulness in the post for the quick response from the sheriff’s office.
