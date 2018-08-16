Do you know this man? He’s wanted for questioning about auto break-ins in Bibb County

Do you know this man?
He’s wanted for questioning by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in connection with several auto break-ins n the Ridge Avenue area early Thursday.
The man was captured on a store surveillance camera pawning items from a previous entering auto case in the same area last week.
The man was described as a light skinned black male with long dreads, a mustache and beard. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 170 to 185 pounds.
In addition to photos of him, the sheriff’s office released a photo of a vehicle he’s been seen riding in. The sheriff’s office is also interested in finding out the identity of the man who was driving the vehicle.
Anyone with any information about the identity of the men or their whereabouts is asked to contact sheriff’s Investigator Allen Kendrick at 478-803-2370 or 478-447-2325.
