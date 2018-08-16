Man found with gunshot wound but isn’t telling cops how it happened

Investigators have plenty of questions for a shooting victim but he’s not answering.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were called to the 3100 block of Houston Avenue just after 8 a.m. Thursday and found Christopher Robinson, 35, wounded in the left arm, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
Robinson was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be treated.
A second ambulance arrived but was diverted to a false report of another shooting victim on Bunnell Street, about a block down toward Newberg Ave.
Several law enforcement officers responded to the scene but investigators don’t have much to go on, DeFoe said.
“They’re trying to figure out what’s going on because he’s not saying anything. He’s not being cooperative,” DeFoe said.
Sheriff’s deputies are not even sure where the shooting happened.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments