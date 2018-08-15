The bomb threat against a Macon daycare was a hoax. She got 15-plus months in prison

A woman has been sentenced to more than 15 months in prison for a bomb hoax against a Macon daycare.
Jasmine Jaquel Bradley, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Marc T. Treadwell. The sentence follows Bradley’s guilty plea Aug. 15. She will also be on probation for two years following release from prison.
On April 24, 2017, Bradley posted a bomb threat on the Facebook page of the Child Care Network School on Northside Drive in Macon.
In the post, Bradley said that a bomb had been planted underground three months ago, and the center would be blown up the next day, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
While under police investigation, Bradley admitted to sending several other threats to Macon-area daycares, the release said.
“The actions of Ms. Bradley caused fear, panic, and unnecessary pain to the children, parents and staff of these daycares,” U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler said in the news release. “Ms. Bradley also caused the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement to expend precious resources investigating serious threats to life and limb that thankfully turned out to be hoaxes.
“Threats of these kind, whether real or false, will be fully investigated and the perpetrators will be brought to justice on behalf of the victims they have harmed,” Peeler said.
