A Walmart gunman took her baby-shower cake money and said, ‘Spare me the sob story’

One of the victims in an armed robbery spree here last summer was held up in a Walmart parking lot as she was about to go inside and buy a cake for a baby shower.
The bandit, Antonio Dewayne Ivey Sr., 33, who on Monday pleaded guilty to a trio of stickups, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
At a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court, a prosecutor described the first holdup, which happened July 15, 2017, at the Walmart on Zebulon Road on the city’s northwest side.
The victim there, Laquesta Mitchell, tried to give Ivey, who was armed with a handgun, some bank cards. Ivey, though, demanded cash.
“She told him that the money he was taking was for her daughter’s cake,” prosecutor Nancy Scott Malcor said at Ivey’s sentencing. “The defendant said, ‘Spare me the sob story.’”
Authorities said Ivey went on to rob another woman of her purse in a parking lot at the Hartley Bridge Road Kroger and then held up the Advance Auto Parts store on Pio Nono Avenue.
In court Monday, Ivey apologized to the victims and said the gun he used was a pellet pistol.
Ivey’s stickup spree was said to have been fueled by the need to get money to buy cocaine.
