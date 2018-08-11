Police chase ends when car crashes into house in Macon

A high-speed chase ended when the fleeing motorist crashed into a house on Washington Avenue.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Michael Burns said the suspect fled from Bibb County sheriff’s deputies about 6 p.m. near Northside Drive and Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. on the north end of town.
The fleeing motorist crashed into vehicle on Riverside Drive near Holton Road and later crashed into the home at 853 Washington Ave.
A woman was sleeping on the couch in the converted-basement apartment when the car crashed into a window, Burns said.
The driver-side front bumper hit the window and was partially through the house.
“At some point during the chase, the front tire of the car was damaged, so it had slowed way down before it hit the house. Had that not happened, it would have been a lot worse,” Burns said.
She was not hurt.
“She was just scared to wake up to see a (car) hanging in her window,” Burns said. “It just frightened her. That was it.
“I imagine if I was sound asleep and woke up and saw a car in my living room, I’d probably be a little upset, too.”
Comments