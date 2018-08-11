Macon burglary suspect was bearded in surveillance video. Shaving didn’t help him hide

A Macon man whose face was captured on surveillance video was arrested Saturday in connection with a recent Dollar General burglary.
Damond Cain Stevens, 36, of Macon was charged with burglary, theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
He was arrested Saturday morning in south Macon.
Stevens is wearing a full beard in the surveillance video, and the sheriff’s office released photos from the video and sought the public’s help in identifying him. It was not immediately clear how police found him, but the beard has been shaved in his booking photo.
Investigators are still trying to identify the second suspect in Thursday’s 2 a.m. burglary of the store at 3716 Houston Ave., according to Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe.
On the surveillance video, Stevens kicks out the plexiglass of the door frame. He then goes inside and steals a DVD and cigar products, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. The second suspect remained outside.
Stevens was being held Saturday on a $9,750 bond. The burglary is a felony charge, while the other two charges are misdemeanors.
Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or to call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
