Macon man arrested in shooting on Pansy Avenue

A Macon man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting on Pansy Avenue last month.
Drequan O’Shay Taylor, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery of Bryan Freeman of Macon, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
July 9, Freeman had just left M&M grocery on Montpelier Avenue when he drove onto Pansy Avenue to find several people standing in the middle of the road, the release said.
Freeman pulled to a stop. A man, later identified as Taylor, took stuff out Freeman’s vehicle and then Taylor brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to the release.
Freeman told him he didn’t have any money and attempted to speed away.
Taylor allegedly opened fire, striking Freeman in both legs, the release said.
Freeman drove himself to the hospital and has since been released.
Taylor was being held late Friday at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Comments