Shooting of 70-year-old linked to accused drug trafficker who ran from liquor store

An accused drug trafficker arrested Tuesday in east Macon now faces charges in a shooting that seriously wounded a man last month.

Melvin Curry Jr., 34, ran from sheriff’s deputies at the Thunderbird Package store at 2585 Emery Highway on July 11, which was the day after 70-year-old Ronnie Hall was shot multiple times near Mogul and Jeffersonville roads, according to Bibb County sheriff’s news releases.

After Curry fled, drugs found in his vehicle led to him being booked on initial charges of drug trafficking and drug possession Tuesday after he was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb sheriff’s deputies on Vacation Road where he lives in east Macon..

Wednesday, investigators charged Curry with aggravated battery and criminal attempt to commit a felony in connection with the shooting that critically wounded Hall, a release stated.

The news release did not elaborate on Curry’s role in the shooting, but he is not charged with aggravated assault, according to jail records.

He is being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a nearly $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Curry or the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.