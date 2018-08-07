Man pleads guilty to punching Macon elementary school teacher in her face

A man accused of punching an Ingram Pye Elementary School teacher in her face during a confrontation at the school pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery here Tuesday.
Darran Jerome Hogan, 49, was sentenced in Bibb County Superior Court to serve 12 months on probation.
Hogan originally had been charged with battery on a school official, a felony, and disorderly conduct after an episode at the Bibb school on Nov. 3, 2014.
Authorities have said Hogan had gone to the school on Anthony Road about the time classes dismissed for the day to pick up a child.
An altercation ensued, authorities have said, when Hogan was told no one was allowed inside at dismissal. A teacher who tried to keep him from entering, Renee Moncrief, was punched in the face.
Comments