He pushed a disabled woman to the ground, then fled with her purse, cops say

A man pushed a disabled woman and her walker to the ground before fleeing with her purse at a CVS pharmacy in Macon on Friday night.
The woman was not hurt.
She was leaving the CVS pharmacy at 4080 Bloomfield Road just before 6:30 p.m. when the man pushed her down, snatched her purse from her walker and ran to a blue vehicle waiting for him on a nearby street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect was described as a slender, black man with a dark complexion, standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall with shoulder-length dreads, the release said.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a “Just Do It “ logo on the front and dark colored sweat pants.
The suspect was unarmed.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
