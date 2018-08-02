Death of Middle Georgia prison inmate launches investigation of possible homicide

A fight in a Middle Georgia prison left one inmate dead and another the subject of an investigation into a possible homicide.

Daniel Martinez, who was serving time for armed robbery and aggravated assault in Clayton County, died Friday after an altercation with another inmate, according to a news release from the Georgia Department Corrections.

“Agents have reason to believe Martinez died as a result of injuries sustained,” the release stated.

Martinez, who was convicted in 2012, was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. Friday by the Telfair County coroner.

The Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards is investigating Martinez’s death.

The facility, which opened in 1992, on Longbridge Road has capacity to house 1,400 inmates, according to the website.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Visitation at Telfair State Prison has been cancelled for the weekend. Posted by Georgia Department of Corrections on Saturday, July 28, 2018

The department announced on Facebook early Saturday that the day’s scheduled visitation was canceled at the prison, although no explanation was given at the time.