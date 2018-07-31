Girl’s STD test leads to arrest warrants issued for accused child molester

A man accused of having sex with a minor is the subject of a Middle Georgia manhunt.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Patrick Antwan Montgomery, who is wanted on charges of child molestation, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Lt. Darin Meadows, of the Juvenile Division of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, said Montgomery has been wanted for the last couple of months for alleged crimes committed against a 14-year-old girl in April.
The sheriff’s office was called after “she went in to be tested for STDs,” Meadows said Tuesday morning.
Montgomery is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs just under 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
