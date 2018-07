Warner Robins police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant Monday morning.

The holdup happened at the Zaxby’s at 861 Warren Drive off of Ga. 96, not too far from Houston Lake Road.

Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said no one was hurt and no detailed description of the robber was immediately available.

