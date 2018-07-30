Funeral home security guard shot and stays on the job after reported drive-by shooting

A funeral home security guard was wounded early Monday in a reported drive-by shooting near Unionville.
Just after 4:30 a.m., the victim called 911 to report he had been shot while walking at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home in the 2700 block of Montpelier Ave., Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Williams said.
“He has a small laceration to his right shoulder,” Williams said.
Ira Sheckleford, 62, of Macon, was treated at the scene, but did not go to the hospital, Williams said.
Sheckleford told The Telegraph he was walking to close a gate on the property when the shots rang out.
He said a car stopped and someone fired a few shots out of the vehicle.
Several Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting and then fanned out in their patrol cars, presumably looking for the suspects’ vehicle.
After deputies drove off, Sheckleford continued to patrol the grounds about a block away from Pio Nono Avenue.
Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
