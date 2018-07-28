Chubby, masked robber takes money from a Macon Pizza Hut worker at gunpoint

An armed suspect robbed a worker at a Pizza Hut restaurant on Saturday afternoon.
The suspect came into the restaurant at 66 Spring St. about 4 p.m., brandished a pistol and demanded money from the worker, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a dark-colored, older-model Toyota Camry with a trash bag covering the tag.
No one was hurt.
Witnesses could not say whether the suspect was male or female - describing the suspect as chubby - weighing between 250 and 270 pound and being about 5 feet 5 inches tall.
The suspect’s face was covered with a black bandana. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, the release said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
