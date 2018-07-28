The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the suspect in an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut on Saturday afternoon.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the suspect in an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy Bibb County Sheriff's Office
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the suspect in an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Chubby, masked robber takes money from a Macon Pizza Hut worker at gunpoint

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

July 28, 2018 06:45 PM

Macon, GA

An armed suspect robbed a worker at a Pizza Hut restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect came into the restaurant at 66 Spring St. about 4 p.m., brandished a pistol and demanded money from the worker, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a dark-colored, older-model Toyota Camry with a trash bag covering the tag.

No one was hurt.

Witnesses could not say whether the suspect was male or female - describing the suspect as chubby - weighing between 250 and 270 pound and being about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The suspect’s face was covered with a black bandana. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

  Comments  