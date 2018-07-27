Three young men arrested in rash of auto break-ins in Bibb County

Three young men have been arrested in a rash of auto break-ins in the west Bibb/Thomaston Road corridor south to the Houston Road area.
Eimyre Poole, 19, of Macon, has been charged with 33 counts of entering auto, theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Johnson, 20, of south Bibb County, has been charged with 27 counts of entering auto, and Julian Payton, 23, of Macon, has been charged with 34 counts of entering auto and theft by taking. Payton has similar charges against him in Houston County, the release said.
Other suspects are sought in additional break-ins.
The arrests were made by the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division, which recovered several of the stolen goods, the release said.
Comments