Macon man catches accused burglars, holds them at gunpoint until cops arrive

A Macon man who came home to a pair of strangers parked outside his garage wound up chasing the two accused burglars and holding them at gunpoint until police arrived.
Edward Sasser went to his house on Thomaston Road early Tuesday evening after his wife called to tell him about the two strangers on their lawn and inside their garage, according to a Bibb County sheriff deputy’s report.
Joshua Hester, 36, and Stacey Williams, 32, were sitting in a silver 1999 Honda Civic in the driveway when Sasser came home.
According to the report, Sasser asked the pair if they would mind opening the trunk of the car to make sure they had not taken anything. It was then that Sasser spotted what looked to be his black storage container in the back seat, the report stated.
As he called 911, Hester and Williams “drove off through the yard,” the report said.
Sasser followed and found the pair on Southfork Drive. He held them at gunpoint, the report said.
When police arrived, the container was outside the Honda. Williams said she came to the house with Hester “because it was for sale and they were interested in it,” according to the report.
Hester told police the same and added that the container belonged to him.
Inside the box, police found an air hose and some saw blades, the report said. Inside the Honda, police found bolt cutters, wire cutters, wire strippers and screwdrivers.
At some point, Hester changed his mind.
He told police he did take the container from the garage because “he figured that they had just abandoned it and he figured he could use it,” the report said. Hester remained in jail without bond Friday, and Williams was released on a bond of $5,150. Both are charged with burglary.
