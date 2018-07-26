Rapper XXXTentacion murder suspect arrested at sister’s house in southeast Georgia

The hunt for a murder suspect wanted in the death of aspiring South Florida underground rapper XXXTentacion ended in rural Georgia.
Dodge County sheriff’s deputies booked Robert Allen, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, into the jail in Eastman after members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him Wednesday.
“They got some information he was up in Eastman, possibly staying with his sister,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar, supervisor of the task force out of Macon and Savannah.
Officers staked out the sister’s house, and she was cooperative when officers came looking for him and arrested him, Edgar said.
“It was uneventful,” he said. “This is a good case.”
Allen, also known as “Big Rob” and “Fat Boy” was captured on surveillance video minutes before the rapper was robbed of $50,000 in cash in a Louis Vuitton bag and shot to death on June 18.
Allen stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, according to the jail’s website.
He was previously convicted on 21 counts of fraudulent use of identification and is on probation for those crimes until September of 2021.
Last week, a Broward County grand jury indicted Allen along with Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Miami Herald.
They are accused of killing XXXTentacion at Deerfield Beach’s Riva Motorsports where he was looking at motorcycles after stopping at the bank to pick up the cash in stacks of $100 bills.
Last month, thousands of people mourned the 20-year-old who was shot to death in his BMW sports car, Variety reported.
The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dewayne Onfroy, was placed in an open casket at the center stage of the BB&T arena during the memorial in Sunrise, Florida.
Rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Ugly God and Denzel Curry attended the wake, paying their respects to their contemporary.
Onfroy, a popular but controversial young star of the hip-hop scene, has been praised by rap elder statesmen like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West.
In March, his second official release “?” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts as XXXTentacion faced felony charges following his 2016 arrest after allegations he repeatedly abused and battered his pregnant girlfriend.
The woman’s accusations were detailed by Pitchfork.com last fall.
Broward County authorities are expected in Dodge County Thursday.
