Confessed killer who dismembered Lauren Giddings now has a GoFundMe for ‘justice’

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Lauren Giddings, dismembering her body and dumping her remains in garbage cans in the summer of 2011 has a GoFundMe page to raise money as he “seeks justice” in a long-shot appeal.
Stephen McDaniel pleaded guilty in 2014 to strangling Giddings, who was his next-door neighbor and Mercer University law school classmate. He was sentenced to life in prison but with the possibility of parole.
Two weeks ago, his online fundraising campaign began with a goal of $5,000 to help “gather funds for legal expenses.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the effort had not raised a penny.
Giddings’ sister, Kaitlyn Wheeler, told The Telegraph via text message that she thinks McDaniel’s fundraiser is “ridiculous. ... Pathetic and delusional would be other choice words.”
McDaniel, from Lilburn outside of Atlanta, is now in prison in Augusta. He turns 33 next month and will likely be in his mid-50s before he can be considered for parole.
Next month, he will put his law degree to work, serving as his own attorney as he makes his case in court, pursuing a near-last-ditch appeal, claiming that the police, prosecutors and his own lawyers did him wrong.
The likelihood of him being granted the trial he never had is remote. He pleaded guilty, which hamstrings many avenues of appeal.
His GoFundMe page, which features a family photo of him smiling, appears to have been created by his father, Mark McDaniel.
The page mentions that Stephen’s upcoming hearing “will determine whether he will be reunited with his family ... or will be denied his day in court.”
It also says that “Stephen has been separated from his family for the past 7 years” and that he has been “deprived the privilege of seeing and being a part” of his relatives’ lives.
Comments