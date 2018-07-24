BREAKING: Culver guilty of all charges in $3.7-million Bibb school fraud case

Isaac J. Culver III has been found guilty of all charges in connection with a $3.7-million computing deal with the Bibb County school system in 2012.
Jurors here in the week-long trial in U.S. District Court reached their verdict Tuesday after deliberating for about two hours over parts of two days.
Testimony in the case began last Tuesday.
Culver, 48, is president and CEO of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc., a Macon-based company that was hired by the schools in 2012 to oversee parts of a $50-million-plus computing upgrade.
Culver and his firm were accused of money laundering, mail fraud and multiple counts of wire fraud last summer after an investigation into a December 2012 deal that involved the purchase of 15,000 computing devices to be installed in county schools.
The devices cost Progressive about $1.7 million, but they sold them to the schools for $3.7 million, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors have said Culver’s company bought the devices and then made an improper sale to the school system by making it appear the schools were buying them from an Ohio company, not Progressive.
For more on this developing story, return to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.
Comments