Masked man robs north Macon convenience store

A masked gunman robbed a north Macon convenience store Monday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., a black man with a stocky build demanded money from the cash register at the Flash Foods at 3889 Vineville Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The bandit, who was wearing a black jacket and a black bandana over his face, took the cash and ran out toward Forest Hill Road.

He might have gotten into a dark colored four-door sedan, the release stated.

No one was hurt in the holdup.

Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.