Macon man in serious condition after being shot in the chest

A Macon man who was shot in the chest near Payne City early Saturday is in serious condition.
Investigators were looking for Montago Javon Mann, 27, in connection with the 12:45 a.m. shooting in which 28-year-old John Willie Ellison was wounded, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses told deputies that the shooter fled toward Mumford Road after firing one or more shots in the 3600 block of Case Street.
Anyone with information about Mann’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
