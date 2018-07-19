Macon woman charged with murder in death of her infant son

A Macon woman who was arrested and charged with cruelty to children after her infant son was found dead Wednesday morning is now accused of killing him.
A murder warrant for 21-year-old Carla Rochelle was signed Thursday after an autopsy on De’Yuntis Pounds concluded, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
De’Yuntis, who turned 1 on April 12, had been dead for several hours when Pounds handed his body to paramedics at Pendleton Homes 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.
The cruelty to children charge came a few hours later due to “unexplained injuries” injuries, Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The release did not state the cause of De’Yuntis’ death. When asked about it, Howard said the results of the autopsy “will not be released until the GBI has finished the full autopsy investigation.”
A deputy coroner said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones performed the autopsy. Messages left for Jones were not immediately returned late Thursday.
