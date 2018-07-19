Woman who pleaded guilty to molestation ‘deserves every day’ of her sentence, DA says

A Macon woman pleaded guilty Thursday to molesting a preteen girl with her boyfriend.
Latalia Santoria Hutchings was sentenced to a dozen years in prison in the 2015 molestation case of the girl, who was 11 or 12 at the time, according to a news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
The 36-year-old and her boyfriend, Quantez Dixon, were indicted in February 2017, records show.
Hutchings forced the girl to perform oral sex on Dixon and also made the girl have sexual intercourse with him while she performed a sex act on herself, according to the 2016 arrest warrant.
Dixon, 25, is charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated child molestation. He remained in jail on a $110,200 bond Thursday, and the court case against him is ongoing.
After serving time in prison, Hutchings must register as a sex offender and serve eight years on probation, according to the news release.
“Every child should know that they can count on a trusted adult to tell them what to do when a man asks them to do something that just feels wrong,” District Attorney David Cooke said. “Ms. Hutchings betrayed this young girl and instead used her for her own gratification. She deserves every day of this sentence.”
