File photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office patrol cars. Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Crime

Death of 1-year-old in Macon prompts investigation

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

July 18, 2018 12:01 PM

Macon, GA

A Macon woman called 911 Tuesday morning after finding her 1-year-old son unresponsive. His death is being investigated, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrived at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is expected and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the death is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

