GBI: Twiggs County gas station subject of illegal gambling investigation

Evidence of illegal gambling was seized Tuesday at a gas station off Interstate 16 in Twiggs County, the GBI said in a news release.
Though the Marathon, just off Interstate 16 at 3621 Sgoda Road, is licensed to operate coin operated amusement machines, investigators “discovered customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits,” the news release said.
Credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets or store merchandise, according to state law.
An undisclosed amount of money from use of the machines also was seized from the store.
The Georgia Lottery Corp., the Department of Revenue, the sheriff’s office and the GBI collaborated on the investigation.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Comments