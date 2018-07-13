Man wounded as shots fired in Warner Robins neighborhood

Gunshots rang out in a Warner Robins neighborhood Thursday evening, leaving one person wounded.

At about 7 p.m., Warner Robins police were called to the 200 block of Carroll Drive where they found a 24-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

The victim was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, but no information on his condition was immediately available.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to shots being fired in the neighborhood a couple of blocks west of North Davis Drive.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Early Thursday, police found a 19-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 100 block of Windsor Drive.

SHARE COPY LINK Warner Robins police are investigating after a 19-year-old died Thursday in a building behind a home in the 100 block of Windsor Drive. Crime scene investigators remained on scene throughout the day.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Tyler DelGiorno at 478-302-5380 or leave anonymous tips with Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.