Masked gunman on the run after north Macon bank robbed

A manhunt is underway for a masked gunman who robbed a north Macon bank Wednesday morning.
At about 10:45 a.m., a white man wearing a black ski mask, sunglasses and black hoodie is accused of robbing State Bank & Trust Co. at 1535 Bass Road, Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The man with the gun walked up to the teller, demanded money, took the cash and got into a late model, four-door pickup, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
The initial lookout said the gunman was traveling in a Toyota pickup, possibly a light brown Tacoma, headed toward Bowman Road.
The truck had a bumper sticker on the driver's side back bumper and a black tool box in the bed of the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
