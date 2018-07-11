Mother raped in front of her children; Alleged gunman in custody

An accused rapist is in custody after a Perry woman was sexually assaulted in front of her two daughters in a two-hour kidnapping ordeal around Houston County.
Jessie Lee McCrary, 58, of Moreland Street in Macon, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and cruelty to children after his arrest Tuesday, according to Houston County jail records.
"It was horrible," Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes said Wednesday morning.
The 39-year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint along with her 11-year-old daughter from their home in a neighborhood off Courtney Hodges Boulevard at about 3 p.m. Monday, Dykes said.
McCrary allegedly also kidnapped the woman's 17-year-old daughter at school and drove them all to Marshallville and back to Perry where he allegedly fired a shot at the woman before taking the three of them to a remote area of Houston County, Dykes said.
McCrary is accused of taking the woman outside the car where he sexually assaulted her while her daughters remained inside the vehicle, Dykes said.
The three of them were dumped out on Lee Street in Perry at about 5 p.m., and McCrary allegedly drove off in the victim's car.
"We were looking for him extensively," Dykes said. "It was a pretty awful thing he did. We're glad to make a quick arrest on him."
The Houston County warrant division arrested McCrary Tuesday evening on Angela Avenue in Warner Robins.
Dykes said there are resources to help the three victims.
"Houston County fortunately has a good support system when it comes to victim assistance," he said. "I'm sure it was pretty traumatic."
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Lt. Ken Ezell of the Perry Police Department at 478-338-0255 or Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks of the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 478-542-2125.
