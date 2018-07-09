Bibb County sheriff's deputies released this photo of a gunman from Sunday night's armed robbery of the Walgreens at 1280 Gray Highway in northeast Macon.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies released this photo of a gunman from Sunday night's armed robbery of the Walgreens at 1280 Gray Highway in northeast Macon. Special to The Telegraph Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Drug store armed robbery gunman's face captured on surveillance camera

By Liz Fabian

July 09, 2018 05:00 AM

The surveillance camera at a northeast Macon drug store captured a good facial image of one of two armed robbers who held up the store Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., two people entered the Walgreens at 1280 Gray Highway and one of them drew a gun and demanded money from the clerk, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money and ran out of the store at the corner of Shurling Drive and headed in an unknown direction.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Last week, an armed robbery duo hit three locations in Macon early on the 4th of July.

Bibb County sheriffs deputies are looking for a black man and woman traveling in a 2006 blue Honda Civic who are wanted in three Macon armed robbery incidents on Rocky Creek Road, Riverside Drive and Pio Nono Avenue on July 4, 2018.

Anyone with information in the cases is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

