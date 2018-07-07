Armed man wearing mask robs north Macon tobacco shop

An armed man wearing a mask robbed a tobacco store in north Macon early Saturday.
The robber brandished a handgun and demanded money from a clerk at Just One More Smoke Shop, 3075 Riverside Drive, just after 3 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and drove off. The type of vehicle and his direction of flight were unknown, the release said.
The robber was wearing dark clothing with a bandanna over his face.
No one was hurt during the armed robbery, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
