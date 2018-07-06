GBI arrests former Fort Valley police officer

A former Fort Valley police officer was arrested Friday for allegedly using his position in 2017 to obtain motor vehicle registration on a person who was not under criminal investigation.
Vetrimyer “Vet” Miller, 45, of Warner Robins, was charged with unlawful possession of identification documents, a misdemeanor, according to a GBI news release.
In July 2017, Miller obtained the vehicle registration information while detached to the Peach County Drug Unit, the release said.
"He unlawfully accessed the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicle Registration database for personal gain," the release said.
Miller voluntarily turned himself in to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office and was released on his own recognizance.
