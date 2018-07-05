Baldwin County father shoots son in the chest during argument, sheriff's captain says

A Baldwin County man shot his adult son once in the chest Wednesday night during an argument at the family residence, a sheriff's official said.
Anthony Walls Jr., in his 40s, was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in stable condition, Baldwin County sheriff's Capt. Brad King said Thursday.
Anthony Walls Sr. was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and taken to jail, King said.
"It was an argument between father and son that just went really bad," King said.
What the men argued about at the residence in the 3000 block of Sportsman Club Road off U.S. 441 North was not known, King said.
The younger Walls was shot with a handgun, King said.
The Fourth of July shooting remains under investigation.
Comments