Fire extinguisher wielding robber fails to get the cash but costs store owner $44,000

For the first time in weeks, the shelves are fully stocked at the Exxon convenience store on Napier Avenue.

If you look closely at some of the merchandise, a light coating of white powder remains from a bizarre robbery attempt at the corner of Robinson Road.

At about 4:40 p.m. on June 17, Mark Chatfield allegedly threatened to rob and kill the clerk because he needed money, according to the arrest warrant.

He picked up a fire extinguisher by the lottery booth and hurled it at her, sheriff's deputies said.

The extinguisher spun on the floor as it dispersed the contents of the canister and covered the store in chemicals.

"I can't breathe," she frantically told the store owner as she phoned to report the commotion.

Chatfield didn't get any cash, but caused $44,000 in damages as all the food needed to be discarded, the store owner said.





"All the groceries that was on the rack," the owner said. "Only thing we could save was behind the glass. ... The clean up is a mess."

It took a team of eight people four days to mop and wipe up, he said.

After the health department inspected the building, the shelves have slowly been restocked over the past couple weeks.

Chatfield, 45, is charged with armed robbery, robbery and criminal trespass, according to Bibb County jail records.

He is also accused of trying to steal a bag of chips and a soda from the nearby Triangle Package at 3564 Napier Ave. at about the same time on that Father's Day, June 17.

Chatfield allegedly kicked the clerk's car twice at the liquor store, the warrants stated.

He remains in the Bibb County jail.



