Two men robbed at gunpoint in Macon store parking lot

Two men with T-shirts covering their faces held guns to two people arriving at a Macon store Tuesday night.
Just before 10 p.m., Ashvin Patel and Akashkumar Patel drove up to the Solo gas station and parked on the east side of the building at 4555 Mercer University Drive, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The gunmen came from behind the building and confronted the men with one of them placing a gun to Ashvin Patel's head and the other gunman putting a gun to Akashkumar Patel's shoulder.
The gunmen demanded money, and both Patels handed over their wallets before the robbers ran back behind the building just west of Log Cabin Drive.
They are described as black men, one wearing a blue shirt with a black shirt over his face and the other wearing a black shirt and having another black shirt masking his face.
About eight hours later, a worker at the Marathon, five miles down the road at 6199 Thomaston Road, was confronted by two gunmen and had a gun placed at his head for three minutes as the store was robbed early Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
