Bullets fly through home after resident asks man to move his car

Two men narrowly missed being struck by bullets in a Macon house after an argument about a parked car.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cedric Garland asked a man to move his older model Honda from in front of his house, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.





The man argued then got in his car, and Garland went inside his bedroom where bullets came through the back wall, whizzed a few inches past him and broke a mirror.

Garland saw the light brown or dark gray car speed by toward Houston Avenue as two more shots hit the front of the house where John Ogletree was watching television.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Sheriff's deputies recovered four bullets and turned them over to the crime lab.

Garland described the suspected shooter as a black man about 5 feet 8 inches tall with short hair and driving a four-door Honda, which had a different color passenger front door.

Anyone with information is urged to call an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.