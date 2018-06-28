Retired cop singing the blues after his Godfather Band trailer, equipment stolen

Retired Macon police sergeant Bennie Gibson can now relate better to crime victims.
The 75-year-old lead singer of the Godfather Band is out $15,000 worth of instruments, amplifiers and sound equipment after his trailer was stolen more than two weeks ago.
"Well, I know how it feels now when somebody loses something," Gibson said in his home on Napier Avenue.
His patrol car once was stolen from the precinct and taken on a joy ride in 1995, but now the black trailer emblazoned with his name and phone number was towed away from the curb on Hillyer Avenue, not far from his home.
Unfortunately, Gibson's surveillance cameras were obscured by shrubs he has since pruned.
He can only barely make out what looks like a white truck pulling the trailer across Napier Avenue toward Hillcrest Avenue at about 9 p.m. on June 12, according to the Bibb County sheriff's incident report.
"Well, we've been looking here and there for it and ain't able to find out what happened," Gibson said. "I believe they've got it stashed somewhere. What are they going to do riding around with a trailer with my name on it on both sides?"
Anyone with information about the trailer and equipment should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
So far Gibson has not had to cancel any engagements but has some coming up that he might have to give to someone else, he said.
In the meantime, he's monitoring the progress of one of his latest singles, "You say you love me but now you don't," which is getting airplay in Amsterdam, he said.
If no one finds his stolen equipment, he's started a fund to help replace the four keyboards, set of black and gold drums, bass, two guitars and other equipment.
A State Bank representative of the Eisenhower Parkway branch said donations should be made out to Bennie Gibson or earmarked for the Bennie S. Gibson band equipment donation fund.
Checks can be mailed care of State Bank, 4699 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31204.
Although Gibson specializes in R&B, the blues might be overtaking him for now.
"That's what I'm going to have to start singing, I guess, 'cause I don't have no equipment to sing on."
Comments