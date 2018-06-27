Bank robbery suspect carjacked couple in Milledgeville, police say

A Milledgeville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a bank at gunpoint then carjacked a couple.
Arthur Shackleford walked inside Century Bank and Trust on North Columbia Street about 1 p.m. and robbed a teller at gunpoint, Milledgeville police said in a news release.
The 52-year-old ran to the nearby Food Depot where police say he carjacked a couple loading groceries into a car.
Shackleford drove to the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Convention and Visitors Bureau on West Hancock Street, about two miles from the bank, parked the car and went inside, the news release said.
"We immediately received phone calls of the suspect’s description and the description of the vehicle he was in. He was spotted in the vicinity of North Columbia Street, and a chase ensued," Maj. Michael Hudson said in the release.
Baldwin County sheriff's deputies, Georgia College police officers and officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped police with the arrest.
Charges against Shackleford were pending late Wednesday afternoon.
Comments