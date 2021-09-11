‘I didn’t regret it for a second.’ Linda Curtis on her decision to join the Air Force

Editor’s note: It’s been 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the United States forever. The Telegraph spoke with service members at Robins Air Force Base about the impact of Sept. 11 and how it affects them today.

Master Sgt. Linda Curtis, 116th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was a senior in high school on Sept. 11, 20 years ago. She comes from a long line of service members: her grandfather served in the Korean War and her father in the Air Force.

Q: Where were you during 9/11?

A: I was preparing to go to college through a program at Washington State. I’m from a little town with a graduating class of 33, and I remember I was waking up getting ready to go to class and I thought it was a movie on TV at first.

Q: How did the attacks impact you?

A: It encouraged me to step up and help. Before I had no thought of joining the military. I was going to school for my nursing prerequisites, I was going to go into the nurses program and get my RN, but seeing [9/11] motivated me to [enlist].

Q: What was it like to join the military out of high school?

A: I was 17 when I joined and it was pretty cool being a part of something bigger than yourself and doing your part. My mom was surprised and wanted me to go off to school, but I don’t regret it for a second.

Q:Were you nervous about joining?

A: I was in tech school when Fallujah came down, and we were all in the day room watching it in Keesler, Mississippi knowing we could likely be deployed and I was not scared. I was willing to do whatever I could to get this country back in order.

Q: How did enlisting after 9/11 impact your life?

A: It has changed everything: my entire adult life has been spent fighting the global war on terrorism. I made great friends, I met my husband, had amazing children and I wouldn’t be anywhere near Warner Robins, Georgia if it wasn’t for 9/11.

I enjoyed traveling, being deployed to other places... being surrounded by support and being a part of something big. It’s family here.