From teacher to Marine: Lt. Col. Brian Hanrahan on how 9/11 changed his life

It’s been 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed the United States forever. The Telegraph spoke with service members at Robins Air Force Base about the impact of Sept. 11 and how it affects them today.

Lt. Col. Brian Hanrahan, 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, was a teacher in Boston 20 years ago.

Q: How and why did you join the military?

A: I was a middle school teacher and I woke up and saw what happened and said ‘Now’s the time,’ so Sept. 12, after the dust settled, I went to the Marine Corps recruiter and said I wanted to join.

I’ve actually only been in the Air Force for two years but did 17 years in the Marine Corps... 15 years of active duty.

My dad was in the Marine Corps during Vietnam, so growing up I heard a lot of stories and he was very proud of his service. I also had a sister who went to the Naval Academy and became a Marine Corps officer, so I always thought the Marine Corps would be in my future. But getting out of high school and going to college and getting a job was the next step, so it didn’t seem to fit in my plan ‘til 9/11 happened.

Q: How did 9/11 impact your life?

A: It changed my life in every way possible. Many deployments to Iraq, all the friends I made. I grew up south of Boston so I always thought that I would always live there, but now I’ve seen the world, lived in San Diego, North Carolina, Florida and now Georgia. I met my wife through the military, so it’s changed every aspect of my life.

Q: What was the environment like after you joined?

A: I was in California at the time, and I remember everywhere you went there were flags lining the street... the country came together like never before. I’ve never seen that level of patriotism in my lifetime before 9/11.

I think it was a real sense of knowing we as a collective had to handle this, we couldn’t allow this to happen and not respond. I felt like it was my duty, my calling to serve.

Q: Have you been to New York City since?

A: In 2018, my family and I went to New York, to Ground Zero. It was my first time there and we saw the memorial; it was very moving. It was just hard to believe that a hundred story building stood there at one point in time, but now its hallowed ground. I think they did a great job with the memorial.

I had a friend who was in the Twin Towers at the time, and ran out as it was collapsing. I think everyone who was alive at the time remembers where they were at that moment.

Q: What is your favorite memory?

A: From the Marine Corps, the deployments are hard but they’re honestly the best times. Those are times when you bond the most with people around you and form the best friendships. I’d have to say my deployments are my fondest memories. I love the Georgia National Guard, the people here are fantastic and it’s been nothing but goodness for me and my family.