There are four contested races in Warner Robins this fall. Here’s who filed to run

Three city council positions and the mayor’s seat are up for grabs this fall in Warner Robins.

Early voting runs Oct. 12-29 and the election is scheduled for Nov. 2. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 4.

The state will send out absentee ballots “as soon as possible,” but voters must request absentee ballots first. To check your voter registration status or request an absentee ballot, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Here’s who has filed to run for the four contested races in the Nov. 2 municipal election:

Mayoral candidates

Randy Toms (Incumbent)

Stephen Baughier

LaRhonda W. Patrick

City Council Post 1

Derek B. Mack (Incumbent)

Leslie Morales

Jonathan “Jon” D. Nichols

City Council Post 3

Angie Eugene

Scott A. Howard

Keith Lauritsen (Incumbent)

City Council Post 5