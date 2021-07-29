Warner Robins man charged with DUI after crashing truck into apartment building

Elwynn Hunter was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing into an apartment on Green Street. Warner Robins Police Department

A Warner Robins man was arrested after crashing into an apartment building on Green Street early Friday morning.

According to Warner Robins police, Elwynn Hunter, 29, lost control of his 1985 Chevrolet C-10 while traveling west on Green Street.

Hunter’s truck hit the curb, a tire separated from the vehicle and hit a pair of parked cars, according to the police. The truck then crashed through an unoccupied apartment at 1205 Green St. Following the crash Hunter reportedly fled the scene on foot; he was found walking near the apartment by police, refused medical attention and was arrested.

Hunter was charged with a DUI, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, violation of limited driving permit (DUI permit) and duty upon striking a fixed object.

“You had the marijuana as well as the DUI that were obviously playing a part in this,” Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said.