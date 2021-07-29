Is a Costco finally coming to Warner Robins? Here’s what Mayor Randy Toms has to say

If Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms has his way, wholesale chain store Costco will build a new Middle Georgia location.

Toms posted on social media that the company had submitted a “real estate request,” and encouraged residents to call the corporate office and encourage them to build in Houston County.

“You all asked about it. Now it’s your time to make your requests known!” the post read.

Toms urged members of the community to make their request to the Costco Corporate Headquarters.

“On behalf, as the Mayor of the City of Warner Robins, they submitted a request to the real estate department for our community,” Toms wrote.

In the post, he gave residents who want a Costco in Warner Robins a phone number and instructions on submitting the request.

“The phone number is 425-313-8100 and press 0 for an operator. It cant hurt to make our request known,” Toms wrote.

The post has over 300 likes, and 218 shares with 100 comments from residents in Warner Robins expressing their excitement.