Robins Air Force Base honors 86 fallen airmen during annual memorial service
Robins Air Force Base honored 86 fallen Team Robins members during the 44th annual Airman’s Memorial Service last week at the Museum of Aviation.
“This memorial is significant for Team Robins,” said Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation Commander. “It’s important for us to remember those who have served here. It also stands as an inspiration for those who continue to serve.”
The first memorial service was held in 1976 as a partnership between RAFB, the Middle Georgia Camellia Society and the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce.
“The Airman’s Memorial would not have been possible without Houston County and the Board of Commissioners for their partnership to construct it,” said Moore. “This aptly illustrates our tremendous relationship with the Warner Robins community, Houston County and Middle Georgia.”
According to a press release, since RAFB began hosting the service, 2,134 Team Robins members have been honored.
Houston County Board of Commissioners chairman Tommy Stalnaker spoke at the memorial service, saying it was a time of “celebration and remembrance.”
“It is only appropriate as we approach Memorial Day that we reflect on the sacrifices of those who have defended our freedom and those who continue to serve,” he said. “This ceremony is a day of remembrance. Let us not forget those who have served.
“These individuals performed a most difficult task during 2020, but they demonstrated compassion. They demonstrated professionalism, sacrifice, service and strength. On behalf of the people of this county and the cities in this county, I want to thank you for your service, not only in 2020 but each and every day going forward.”
Last year’s memorial service was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result of the virus, Team Robins lost 10 airmen who were honored at the ceremony.
RAFB honored the following individuals
- Abel Orona
- Alexander “Alex” Comportie
- Anthony “Lemar” Jones
- Master Sgt. Anthony D. Sapp Sr.
- Augustus Lee Brake
- Brian Eric Underwood
- Carey W. Carter Sr.
- Carla Harris
- Carol V. Jones
- Chadwick Mullis
- Charles Bradford
- Charles Lee Gay
- Charles Weston Moran
- Christopher Adams
- Christopher R. King
- Clarence Compton
- Cynthia McClendon
- Daniel Raymo
- Darlene Coleman
- Chief Master Sgt. David C. Ballengee
- Dennis Oliver Englund
- Derrick Cadwell
- Master Sgt. Derrick Lee
- Earl Warnock
- Edmund Jackson Davidson (“JD”)
- Master Sgt. Edward “Ed” Aspera Jr.
- Emerson Foote Bronson
- Staff Sgt. Eric Poole
- Gerald Lamont Daniels Sr.
- Gordon F. Strong
- Harry W. Schonau III
- J. Wyman Herbert
- Jackie Cleghorn
- Master Sgt. Jacque A. Keefer
- James D. (Jimmy) Teuscher
- James Davidson
- James Jeffery Akin
- Lt. Col. James P. Brown
- James Tyler Brown
- Dr. James Wareham Burnham Jr.
- Janice Borchet
- Jason Michael Pinyan
- Jean Spivey
- Jeff Akin
- Jessica Watters
- Senior Master Sgt. John Thomas Mattocks Jr.
- Johnene McConnell
- Judy Brooks
- Karen Jackson Pless
- Master Sgt. Katherine Price
- Kenneth Walker
- Kenshone Hampton
- Larry G. Pugh
- Lloyd Bowling
- Louis Matos Jr.
- M. Evely Kukla
- Marion “Shine” Collins
- Mark E. Stokes
- Matthew Zanders
- Merle E. Busselle
- Michael Bullard
- Military Working Dog Teddy V312
- Moorie Carraway
- Master Sgt. David W. Mardis
- Lt. Col. Nicky Lynn McCullough
- Percy Skinner
- Staff Sgt. Quintez Nibblett
- Raymond Merrill
- Richmond T. Register
- Robert Emerson
- Robert J. Fisher
- Ronald O. Neely
- Roy L. Edmondson
- Russell Jackson
- Ryan Walker
- Sammy J. Dame
- Sean Lynn Oram
- Terry A. Landreth
- Timothy Alan Chapman
- Troy Mills
- Tysen Pullins
- Vickie Odoms
- Chief Master Sgt. Victor Eugene Hambrick
- Vonda B. Batchelor
- Wanda “Gail” Lee
- William McKinnon Wildes Sr.
- William Rozier
