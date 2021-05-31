Robins Air Force Base honors 86 fallen airmen during annual memorial service

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airman 1st Class Benjamin Campbell, right, and Senior Airman Mikayla Petersen, both with the Honor Guard at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, perform a ceremonial flag folding during the Robins AFB Airman’s Memorial ceremony at the Museum of Aviation May 27, 2021. This was the 44th iteration of the memorial that has seen a total of 2,134 Team Robins members memorialized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Misuzu Allen) Robins Air Force Base

Robins Air Force Base honored 86 fallen Team Robins members during the 44th annual Airman’s Memorial Service last week at the Museum of Aviation.

“This memorial is significant for Team Robins,” said Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation Commander. “It’s important for us to remember those who have served here. It also stands as an inspiration for those who continue to serve.”

The first memorial service was held in 1976 as a partnership between RAFB, the Middle Georgia Camellia Society and the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce.

“The Airman’s Memorial would not have been possible without Houston County and the Board of Commissioners for their partnership to construct it,” said Moore. “This aptly illustrates our tremendous relationship with the Warner Robins community, Houston County and Middle Georgia.”

According to a press release, since RAFB began hosting the service, 2,134 Team Robins members have been honored.

Houston County Board of Commissioners chairman Tommy Stalnaker spoke at the memorial service, saying it was a time of “celebration and remembrance.”

“It is only appropriate as we approach Memorial Day that we reflect on the sacrifices of those who have defended our freedom and those who continue to serve,” he said. “This ceremony is a day of remembrance. Let us not forget those who have served.

“These individuals performed a most difficult task during 2020, but they demonstrated compassion. They demonstrated professionalism, sacrifice, service and strength. On behalf of the people of this county and the cities in this county, I want to thank you for your service, not only in 2020 but each and every day going forward.”

Last year’s memorial service was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result of the virus, Team Robins lost 10 airmen who were honored at the ceremony.

“This memorial is significant for Team Robins,” said Moore. “It’s important for us to remember those who have served here. It also stands as an inspiration for those who continue to serve.”

RAFB honored the following individuals