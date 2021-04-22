Warner Robins native, Auburn grad accepted to prestigious Juilliard School

Courtesy photo

Wilson Childers’ musical talent and passion for the trumpet have led to an impressive achievement: acceptance into the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City.

The Warner Robins native recently graduated from Auburn University and credits his career to the music education he received in Houston County schools. He spoke with The Telegraph about his pathway into music, influences, and what’s next.

Q: How did you discover your love of music?

A: It’s kind of a complicated story. I didn’t fall in love with music really until kind of halfway through college. I was an engineering major to start with. But I was double majoring with music, because that’s what I was able to get a scholarship in. So halfway through, I was not enjoying the engineering stuff I was doing, but was really excited with all the music.

I don’t think I would have fallen in love with music as much as I did if it weren’t for growing up in the band culture at Houston County. And I doubt I would have started in the first place if it weren’t for my family and growing up with music.

Q: How has Auburn prepared you for your next journey?

A: Well, the Auburn Music Department is fantastic. Especially the trumpet program. I was already surrounded by people who have successful careers in music. And so my whole time through Auburn, I just kind of absorbed what they did. And now it’s my turn to want to take it somewhere.

Q: Who influenced you in college?

Dr. Mark DeGoti and Dr. Richard Good are great instructors. And another professor that was really influential was actually an architecture professor named Scott Finn; the art of architecture was really inspiring and informative in developing my appreciation for the art of music. Appreciation of art can transcend mediums.

Q: What do you enjoy most about playing the trumpet?

A: Oh, wow, that’s a question. I’ve really enjoyed the process of finding my own voice. Finding my own musical inspiration and getting the chance to say something. I love performing. I love getting on stage and making music, be it with an orchestra or with like a tiny little brass quintet or playing in a church band, like I did growing up.

Q: What’s the most challenging thing about being a musician?

A: I think it’s kind of hard being in a society where your progress is dictated by your salary, the stability of your job, and the things that your job allows you to do. And a lot of times, success as a musician doesn’t look like success. Artistry isn’t rewarded in mainstream society, especially as a classical musician.

Q: How do you keep yourself motivated?

A: I just feed off my friends’ energy, honestly. Music connects you with a lot of really cool, really fun people. I’ve been fortunate enough to have some fantastic colleagues over the years, whenever I’m feeling down. I just draw off what they’re doing. Because someone’s always excited about music.

Q: What’s your favorite piece to play?

A: An early 20th-century French piece named “Legende” by George Enesco, for trumpet and piano. I think it’s one of the more captivating solo pieces in the trumpet repertoire. It’s like dark and it’s brooding. And it’s angry, but it’s delicate and sweet. And like very rich in emotional and musical content.

Q: What is next for you?

A: The next thing is to win an audition. Right now it’s kind of a weird time, because none of the orchestras are playing. And consequently, none of the orchestras are hiring. Usually there’s like five-to-10 big orchestra openings a year and all of the unemployed trumpet players will fly around the country to all these orchestra auditions and play for a committee and the committee chooses the person that they like best. They win the full-time salary job. So as soon as the audition circuit opens back up, that’s going to be where I am. And while I’m not going to be on tour, I’ll probably be in New York City, freelancing, playing around.

Q: What makes Juilliard so special?

A: All of the best young musicians in the world come through here. And if I have the chance to do it, I mean, I’m gonna do it. To be surrounded by people who are this serious and excited and passionate about music, kind of like my time at Auburn, being surrounded by people that were fantastic musicians and super into it was a huge reason that my growth exploded. So coming up here is the logical next step.

Q: How does it feel to be accepted?

A: It feels great. As an artist, you’re always like looking for validation. Getting into Juilliard and sitting among the great people who have come through here is huge validation; it’s reassurance that I think I’m doing all right, I’m doing good.